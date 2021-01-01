Calling out all girls! Be a part of Manchester City's #SameGoals campaign

An exciting initiative taken by Manchester as a part of their #SameGoals campaign for young girls who love football...

Last month, Manchester City’s #SameGoals campaign, an exciting initiative for young girls who love football returned and you can be part of the initiative.

Man City started the #SameGoals initiative in 2018 in an attempt to increase female participation in football. The main aim of the social movement is to inspire the next generation of women footballers.

The campaign has been a success since its inception, seeing over 4000 girls participate around the world.

#SameGoals pledges to deliver a special limited-edition football provided by PUMA to every girl who shares a video showing them scoring – or saving – a goal to grow her passion and help her focus on achieving her dreams.

To receive their free ball, girls need to post a video on Twitter or Instagram that shows them scoring – or saving – a goal using #SameGoals. The goal can be created anywhere using any kind of ball; the more creative, the better.*

Alternatively, participants can upload their video at www.mancity.com/samegoals.

In the previous years, Man City has hosted coaching clinics with the players in their hometowns, conducted grassroots tournaments and football festivals. This time around, in the midst of the pandemic, Man City are embracing the virtual world.

The club will work with PUMA to provide mentorship for female players and coaches in Mumbai with Parcham Collective and OSCAR foundation.

This will be a six-month programme which will have virtual sessions where coaches from Man City focus on leadership, communication, behaviour management and youth voice.

Another new addition to the initiative in 2021 is that whoever takes part in the campaign will have access to money-can't-buy competitions including the opportunity for seven teams to win a personalised Ultimate PUMA Team Bundle Team Package including full kits, footballs, equipment and bibs.

Manchester City and USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis said: “I’m really looking forward to being involved in this year’s #SameGoals. Even though I’ve only been at the Club for six months, I could see straight away how much Manchester City values encouraging girls of all ages to play football.”

Gavin Makel, Managing Director of Manchester City Women, added: “Increasing participation at grassroots level and encouraging young girls to have their first experience of playing football is something that we, as a Club, are tremendously passionate about.”

The campaign is part of Man City’s pledge and commitment to keep growing the game.

*As this initiative runs on social media, participants under the age of 13 will need to request the permission of their legal guardian and submit their goals using their parent or legal guardian’s social media account. The deadline for #SameGoals entries is 23:59 on Friday 12th March 2021.