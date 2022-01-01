Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is enjoying his best scoring form in England after netting the equaliser in his team’s 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Mahrez’s strike from the penalty spot means he has now scored in each of his last five appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side – his best run in front of goal since he moved from French club Le Havre to England in 2014.

The 2016 African Footballer of the Year stepped forward to send Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way after Granit Xhaka brought down Bernardo Silva in the penalty area.

The 30-year-old cancelled out Bukayo Saka's opening goal in the 57th minute and Rodri's stoppage-time strike sealed all three points for the visitors at the Emirates Stadium.

Saturday’s goal stretched Mahrez's tally to six goals in 16 Premier League games this campaign.

He played the entire duration for Man City while Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey also played from start to finish for the Gunners and Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny featured for six minutes after replacing Saka.

The victory extended Manchester City's dominance at the top of the Premier League table to 53 points after 21 matches while Arsenal are unmoved from the fourth spot with 35 points after 20 games.

Meanwhile, Mahrez is expected to leave Manchester this weekend to join his compatriots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that will start in Cameroon on January 9.

Algeria won the 2019 edition in Egypt and the Manchester City winger will lead their quest to defend the Afcon title.

The Desert Foxes have Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast to compete against in Group E.

All other African stars in the Premier League are expected to join their countries for the continental showpiece from January 3.