Riyad Mahrez has credited Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the freedom he provides attacking players in the final third for his fine goalscoring form this season.

Mahrez has scored 10 Premier League goals, three in the FA Cup, two in the League Cup and six in the Uefa Champions League so far.

He revealed how Guardiola has helped him develop his game since he joined the Citizens from Leicester City in July 2018 which impacted his conversion rate in front of goal.

“I always think I need to add things to my game. Pep worked with me a lot as well to do this, to improve more in my runs, to be more in the box and to be where you can score goals," Mahrez told the club’s website.

“He always gives us attacking players the freedom in the last 30 metres. You can do whatever you want. He obviously gives you the information of where he thinks the spaces are but in the end, it is about you. The pitch belongs to us and he will never stop you from dribbling or anything else.

“I think I have grown as a player a lot and as a person as well [at City]. I have achieved more and have proved a lot. We have won a few trophies and we went to the final of the Champions League for the first time. I think it is all positive.”

Man City visit Crystal Palace for a league fixture on Monday night and a win at Selhurst Park would extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

On a personal note, Mahrez who is the club’s leading scorer - disclosed that he is aiming to win as many titles this season as they continue their hunt for the league title, FA Cup and Champions League trophy.

“In my head I always try to get close to 20 goals, so I am one up! The most important thing for me is if the team wins and the team plays good," he said.

"Even if we win everything at the end of the season and I stay on 21 goals I would be happy. Above everything, I just want to win and want to achieve things with the team.

“We just do it game by game. That is the best thing we can do. We just have to play. We have to play Palace first and try to give everything to try to win. Then it is the next one, that is the most important thing.

“The best team will win. The most consistent and regular team will win. So good luck to them, but we will see. If they play before or after us, we will have to win the game. Emotionally you prefer to win by 10 to 15 points, but it is a better test when it goes until the end.”