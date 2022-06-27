Manchester City legend Toure after completing Uefa coaching badges: ‘You never stop learning'

The former Ivory Coast midfielder could not hide his joy after earning his Uefa A-Licence from FA Wales

Ivory Coast and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has completed his coaching badges after earning a Uefa A-Licence from FA Wales.

Toure had been undertaking the course since last year at the renowned Welsh institution as he seeks to make the transition from playing to coaching and he is now fully qualified to take the plunge.

“You never stop learning in this game,” said Toure, while posting his certificate on social media on Monday.

While in the process of earning his badges, the former City midfielder spent days at Tottenham Hotspur working with academy staff and players as he looked to complete the course.

The Ivorian, who spent eight years at the Etihad winning three Premier League titles while scoring 79 goals in 316 appearances, had explained in a previous interview what made him want to become a coach.

"When I stopped playing, I knew straight away what I wanted to do. I need to share my knowledge and experience once I finish my badges," Toure told The Times.

"It is important when the player goes onto the field that he understands all the details. Some coaches are using their hands and shouting but when the stadium is full, you can’t hear him. I love football, I love it when it’s attractive with a lot of desire, commitment and energy. Fans are attracted by that."

The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations winner had already tasted what coaching entails even before completing his badges, having been an assistant coach at Ukrainian side FC Olimpik Donetsk and Russian team FC Akhmat Grozny last year.

Toure spent a few months at the two clubs and later explained that the stint was short-lived because he got into it early.

"I was impatient when I took the assistant management jobs in Russia and Ukraine but now, I am patient. It’s important I go through the steps. I’m working with the academy now, it’s a nice step to learn,” he said.

Toure, however, still has some way before he can handle an elite side as he will need to acquire the Uefa Pro Licence which is the highest qualification.

The Uefa A-Licence is one level below the UEFA Pro Licence and allows holders to be head coaches of youth teams up to age 18, reserve teams (also known as 'B' teams) for top-flight clubs, and men's professional second-tier clubs.

Toure joined City from Barcelona in 2010 and went on to establish himself as a club legend, forming part of the team that made the Cityzens the world beaters they are today, alongside other stalwarts such as Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

Toure had a brief stint at former team Olympiacos before joining Chinese side Qingdao Huangha.