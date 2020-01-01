'We need those three points' - Manchester City star Jesus admits Liverpool clash is 'must-win'

The Brazilian striker says his side need a victory on Sunday to keep pace with the Premier League defending champions

star Gabriel Jesus admits Sunday's clash with is a must-win, as he believes that last year's runners-up must collect all three points to keep pace with the defending champions.

Liverpool currently sit atop the Premier League table, having collected 16 points from seven games so far.

The Reds will also be flying high after Tuesday's performance, which saw them dismantle in a 5-0 win with a hat-trick from summer signing Diogo Jota.

Manchester City picked up a win themselves, earning a 3-0 triumph over Olympiacos with Jesus joining Ferran Torres and Joao Cancelo on the scoresheet but, as things stand, Pep Guardiola's side sit 10th in the Premier League, five points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

Although it is early in the season, Jesus believes this weekend's clash could have lasting ramifications if Manchester City lose.

"It's a very important game for us, it's a direct confrontation against the leader of the table," Jesus said. "We need to win those three points if we want to aspire to win the Premier League again. We need to be very focused, especially playing at home. We need to play our way and try to win the game."

Jesus recently returned from injury and has not featured in the Premier League since City's first game of the season at on September 21.

With Sergio Aguero also battling injury issues, Torres has filled in up top, but Jesus' return gives Guardiola a natural striker up top.

Now healthy, Jesus admits that he struggled mentally during his injury and is now glad to be back at what may just be at the perfect time for Manchester City.

"When I got injured, I felt really sad the first few days, that's normal," Jesus added. "But I focused on my recovery, I worked hard every single day and I returned earlier than expected. The manager gave me the chance to play a few minutes against Olympiacos and I'm happy to have contributed."

After this weekend's clash will come an international break, with Manchester City set to face on November 21.