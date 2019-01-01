Manchester City boosted in Premier League title race by Liverpool's dip in form - Danilo

The reigning champions' confidence is high after the leaders' back-to-back draws and Pep Guardiola's side can now draw level at the top

Manchester City full-back Danilo revealed the reigning Premier League champions have taken confidence from Liverpool’s recent draw with West Ham.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with the Hammers at the London Stadium on Monday night, meaning there is now just a three-point gap between the two sides at the top of the Premier League.

City now also have the chance to go level with the Reds on 62 points on Wednesday when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Marco Silva’s Everton side.

Liverpool have only won two of their last five Premier League games, while Pep Guardiola's side have only lost once in all competitions since Boxing Day.

While Jurgen Klopp’s team do still hold an advantage for now, Danilo revealed City’s ability to cut the gap from seven to three points over recent weeks has spurred them on.

"It was good for us and everyone in the dressing room knows that,” Danilo told Sky Sports of Liverpool’s draw. “But if we don't do our job it will not be enough.

“So, we are a bit happy but knowing we have to do a bigger job.

"You have to play your game and play for another result.

“Sometimes you play before or after [your title opponents] and you have to try and put in the same performance every game. If you stay calm and keep focused then you can win the title.”

Danilo also branded City’s recent 2-1 loss to Newcastle a “disaster”, but insisted they have learned from their mistakes.

Despite the damaging defeat to the Magpies, Liverpool also failed to take full advantage of City’s slip-up as they drew against Leicester on the following day.

City then bounced straight back from their defeat at St James’ Park with an impressive 3-1 victory over Arsenal on February 3 when Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick.

"It was a disaster for us dropping points at Newcastle but the season is long,” Danilo added.

“There's lots of games to play. Liverpool are doing well but if you keep going and win games then you can come back."

There are 13 more games to play in the Premier League for both sides, with a total of 39 points up for grabs and City are bidding to retain the trophy for the first time since Manchester United last achieved the feat back in 2008-09.

Liverpool's next fixture is against Bournemouth on February 9.