Manchester City backed by fans to silence Manchester United as injury rules out Ronaldo and Cavani

Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will miss Sunday’s derby clash with Manchester City through injury.

GOAL confirmed that the duo would not be included in Ralf Rangnick's matchday squad.

In their absence, goalscoring responsibilities will fall on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga as the Old Trafford giants are eyeing all points against Pep Guardiola’s team.

Reacting to the news, fans across the African continent have taken to social media to share their views, with many predicting doom for the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium.

With Ronaldo or with out No Ronaldo.

Man city ... pic.twitter.com/7zt5p0783w — Community Boyfriend (@iam_Uge) March 6, 2022

No Shaw, Varane, Ronaldo or Cavani😂 We are really gonna get hit for 5 — Kiërën Jàmés (@KayDMUFC) March 6, 2022

Manchester United 1:4 Manchester City — Pharez_G (@g_pharez) March 6, 2022

Manchester City, don’t disappoint please. 🔥🙏🏽 #MCIMUN — Bruno is Inevitable ❤️❤️🌍🌏 (@teri_devon) March 6, 2022

Manchester United won't disappoint today — Black Crown🇸🇿 (@impilo_Simelane) March 6, 2022

Adekunle Gold wan go watch Manchester United match again. E don finish!!😂 — BiG HEAD (@OchuRasheed) March 6, 2022

No Ronaldo and Cavani for United? I expect Manchester City to hit the Red Devils for six — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) March 6, 2022

Good news for united bad for city — Cameron Hector (@CameronHector7) March 6, 2022

If United beat City WITHOUT Ronaldo watch people say they are better off without him. And I’m here for it. But it’s United so I have no hope they’ll win 😂 — Alpaca Mittens (@Tezza_Mezza) March 6, 2022

“No Ronaldo, No cavani today” Man United don’t do this to me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xyIHQ9X38w — Uncle Chu (@datchuguy) March 6, 2022

Prior to this injury setback, Ronaldo boasts just one goal for Manchester United in 10 games across all competitions.

Judging by his recent poor form, some feel the absence of the former Real Madrid and Juventus goal machine is a massive advantage for Rangnick's side.

No Ronaldo and Varane wahala — obago (@MrObago) March 6, 2022

No Ronaldo no Cavani I love our chances @ManUtd — Sean Hohnstrater (@hohnstrater4) March 6, 2022

#7 not in the squad. Advantage United. — Santan Josh. (@jshkrml) March 6, 2022

No ronaldo, Advantage United. — Dhrey❤️ (@DhreyFCB1) March 6, 2022

Advantage United. Need him to be out for a couple weeks more https://t.co/buOcl6EWp3 — cloud chaser (@rjb_ray) March 6, 2022

It seems like Ronaldo not playing tonight. Advantage United tbf — AHazim 🇲🇾🏴 (@akmalhxzim_) March 6, 2022

No Ronaldo. Advantage United. — R O Y A L🀄 (@KingRoRoIV) March 6, 2022

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford to much fanfare last summer 11 years on from his initial departure to Real Madrid, with United spending £20 million to re-sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Juventus.

He became a cult hero in his first spell, scoring over 100 goals while helping the Red Devils win three Premier League crowns and the Champions League, but he has not lived up to expectations so far this season.