Manchester City sign Moreno from Juventus in swap deal for Correia

The two youngsters will switch clubs, signing long-term contracts with their new teams

have confirmed the signing of Felix Correia from with forward Pablo Moreno heading the other way as part of a swap deal.

Moreno joins Manchester City on a four-year deal and will arrive at the Premier League club at the start of the transfer window.

Correia, meanwhile, has signed a five-year contract with the perennial Italian champions, which will keep him with the Juventus through to June 2025.

More teams

Moreno, who was named in Goal's NxGn list of the top 50 wonderkids in world football, has been a part of Juventus' U-23 team for each of the past two seasons, having originally come through at .

The forward broke several goalscoring records while at La Masia before eventually moving to Juventus in 2018 for a reported fee of €700,000 (£595,000/$770,000).

He has proved himself as an option in several positions including as an attacking midfielder, scoring more than 200 goals at an youth level for Barcelona during his time with the Spanish side.

Moreno scored four goals in three UEFA Youth League games while also earning a spot on the bench for a match against last season under Massimiliano Allegri. However, he did not manage to break through under current boss Maurizio Sarri.

Internationally, the 18-year-old has been capped by up to the U-18 level and was a member of the squad for the U-17 European Championships and World Cup.

Correia, meanwhile, is a member of 's U-19 squad, having been with City since 2019. He originally joined from CP before spending this season out on loan with AZ Alkmaar.

Correia made 23 appearances for the Dutch club's U21 side, contributing three goals and five assists this season.

Article continues below

Like Correia this season, Moreno could go out on loan next season as Manchester City will look to get the forward first-team experience.

Manchester City currently sit second in the Premier League ahead of Thursday's clash with , who won the league title last week thanks to the Citizens' loss to .

Juventus, meanwhile, sit top of Serie A heading into Wednesday's clash with Genoa.