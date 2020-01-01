Manara: Simba SC target is to win seven consecutive league titles

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi say they will not relinquish the league title anytime soon after being crowned for a third successive season

Simba SC have sent a warning to their rivals in the Mainland Premier League claiming they will have to wait for a long period before they lay their hands on the title.

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi clinched their third straight title a week ago after the points they amassed proved too difficult for challengers Azam FC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) to reach and thus they will keep the trophy for good in their cabinet.

Simba SC information officer Haji Manara has now sent a warning that they are not ready to relinquish the title and their aim is to claim another permanent league trophy by winning three more successive titles.

“Ware ready to lift other upcoming five top-flight league titles back to back since our main target is to make seven-title wins consecutively,” Manara told reporters when the team arrived in Dar es Salaam from Lindi, where they were presented with the trophy after their 0-0 draw against Namungo FC.

“We will not surrender the title any time soon, we are the champions and will continue to dominate the local scene, we want to make it three wins in a row again, and we keep another trophy in the cabinet and also start another run of three wins to make it seven.

“I want to thank the players for the good show and their commitment throughout this season and our prayers were always to win the title on the field of play and it is good that we resumed the league to win the title on the field of play, it was what we wanted to avoid people saying Simba have been handed a trophy without playing all the matches.”

On the clash against Yanga SC on Sunday, Manara said: “It will be a huge match, a big contest for that matter but as usual Simba are ready to do what they do best, win and there is nothing else.

“We have all players fit and it will be good to win two trophies this season, we want the trophy and we will give all we can to get it, a win will be fine for the boys as we will reach the final.”

Simba CEO Senzo Mazingiza dedicated the league win to all the fans of the club, saying they had really supported the team throughout the season.

“I want to thank the fans, they were always behind the team and their support pushed the players to do their best,” Mazingiza told reporters.

Simba and Yanga will face off at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.