Manara: Next season Simba SC will hammer Yanga SC 10-0

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official now tells off their rivals after they suffered a humiliating defeat in the domestic Cup

Simba SC official Haji Manara has warned their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) they will ship in 10 goals when the two giants meet again in the Kariokoo derby.

Manara’s comments came just a few hours after the Wekundu wa Msimbazi stamped their authority as the best team in after hammering their rivals 4-1 to cruise into the final of the on Sunday.

Goals from Gerson Fraga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Muzamiru Yassin were enough to make Simba fans smile wide at a half-packed National Stadium, and kept alive their hopes of sealing a double this season.

On the other hand, the defeat dashed Yanga’s hopes of earning a direct ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Simba’s Information Officer Manara, who had promised his players a huge amount of money if they beat Yanga, has now stated Yanga should respect Simba and that they will hammer them 10-0 when they meet again.

“We played top football, entertaining football and scored many goals, I am surprised we managed the huge win, what did not happen to Yanga? Is it that Simba were not helped by the match officials, or we did not spray juju in their dressing room to have them confused?” Manara told reporters.

“We are Simba, we don’t get help from anyone, not even the referee, we win matches when we want and we always do it in emphatic fashion, we will still hammer Yanga 10-0 when we meet again, they should be ready for another beating.”

Manara has also thanked the club’s chairman Mohamed Dewji for the efforts he put towards the club before the semi-final clash played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“Dewji deserves respect, he deserves to be thanked because of the huge win, he played a very key role, he promised players a huge amount of money if they beat Yanga and he has already honoured his pledge to the squad,” Manara continued.

“I am passing this message to Simba fans so they know there is a lot of good work being done in and outside the pitch to make you happy, Dewji is the winner, and for me, he was the star of the team against Yanga.”

Simba will now take on Namungo FC in the final, seeking to seal a double having been crowned the Mainland Premier League champions with six matches to spare.