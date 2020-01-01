Manara hits out at critics calling Simba SC's league title triumph 'easy'

The club official tells off those saying they did not deserve to win the title saying they will continue to dominate the scene

A top Simba SC official has hit out at those claiming the Mainland Premier League was easy as the reason they won it with six matches to spare.

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi were crowned champions despite a 0-0 draw against Prisons in their match played at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya City on Sunday.

This is after close challengers Azam FC dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Biashara United on Saturday, leaving Simba needing a point to win a third straight title and which they achieved against Prisons.

Simba Information Officer Haji Manara has now castigated those saying that the league was easy insisting it was the toughest ever season for his side.

“To win the league three times in a row is not easy, this time the league was very tough but I hear others saying the league was very easy and that is why we won with a margin of many points and with six matches to spare,” Manara told Goal on Tuesday.

“The league was very tough because every team was fighting hard every day to beat Simba and that is why it was tough for us, we want to thank God we won the league now and our focus is now on the where we have a match on Wednesday against Azam.”

Manara revealed the team was yet to celebrate winning the league title because of the fixtures they are facing in the next weeks.

“We have not celebrated our latest achievement because we have several matches coming up, starting with the FA Cup fixture,” Manara continued.

“We only finished the game on Sunday and travelled back to Dar es Salaam and now we want to prepare well for the FA Cup match before we can confirm what plans we have to celebrate the title triumph, of course, we will celebrate, but we must make sure it is done in a right way.

“Our priority now is the game against Azam and even though I have heard one of their officials claiming we did not deserve to win the title, that the league title was handed to us, it is wrong in modern football to issue such statements, it is very wrong but we will face them and see what will happen.

“We respect Azam, we respect them in and outside the pitch, they have invested a lot and deserve to be in the league, they should respect Simba, we [Simba] showed our intentions to win the title from the first match and we were not there when Azam lost to Kagera Sugar and drew against Biashara United.

“They have lacked respect for the new champions but that is fine, I also want to thank Yanga coach [Luc Eymael] because he is a gentleman, he picked a phone and called our coach to congratulate him, that is what we call football, and not to talk bad about a team which just won the title.”