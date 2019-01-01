Man Utd's transfer plans & future ambition excite £15m new boy James

The Wales international has become the Red Devils' first signing of the summer, but he is expecting more promising arrivals over the coming weeks

Daniel James is excited by ’s transfer plans and future ambition after completing his own £15 million ($19m) move to Old Trafford.

The international winger has become the Red Devils’ first signing of the summer.

He has joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks from Swansea and, at 21 years of age, is considered to be a shrewd addition for the present and future.

James, who has committed to a five-year contract, is expecting other similar deals to be put in place before the current window slams shut.

United are looking to rebuild with a mix of youth and experience, with a desire to return former glories to the club by sticking to the principles that have served them well in the past.

James told the Red Devils’ official website of his discussions with Solskjaer: “Yeah, I’ve spoke to him since I’ve been here.

“I think the ambition they’ve got for the club is amazing for the next few years – to get players in who are hungry and ready to work hard.

"I believe [in] that and I’m one of those players. I’m willing to work hard. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”

James has arrived at the Theatre of Dreams with just one full season of senior football behind him.

The 2018-19 campaign did deliver five goals, 10 assists and an international debut, but he admits the last few months have been something of a whirlwind.

He added: “Last season I didn’t think I was going to get much first-team football. I remember going into the office at the start of this year and saying I wanted to go on loan, so I got told that I’d be a part of something.

“Obviously, you go out of the office thinking, ‘Is that true?’, and to get more opportunities this year has been amazing.

“It’s been a great six months for me – to get that many games for Swansea and to obviously get my Welsh debut as well has been amazing.”

James now has the opportunity to take his game to even greater heights and is confident that he can make a positive impact at United.

Quizzed on what his game is all about, a man already earning comparisons to United legend Ryan Giggs said: “I’d say I’m quite a direct player.

“I don’t just like to get the ball into feet and dribble at players; I like to get the ball in behind. I’m quite a pacy player.”