Man Utd's rivals warned Sancho deal is 'terrible news' as Ferdinand urges winger to 'entertain'

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United's Premier League rivals that Jadon Sancho's imminent arrival at Old Trafford is "terrible news" for them, with the England international winger being urged to "entertain" for the Red Devils.

A protracted transfer saga involving the 21-year-old forward is finally coming to an end, with a £73 million ($101m) deal agreed with Borussia Dortmund.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his sights locked on Sancho for some time and, after getting his man, a big-money recruit that has starred in Germany over the last three seasons is expected to terrorise defenders in the English top-flight.

What has been said?

Asked what Sancho will offer to United, former Red Devils defender Ferdinand has told his FIVE YouTube channel: "On the right-hand side and the left-hand side, we haven’t got a winger who goes on the outside and can cross the ball. That’s what you need.

"He can play on the right or the left, he plays with both feet. On that right-wing, as well as Mason [Greenwood] has done and I’m a massive fan of his, this is Manchester United, who are always associated with wingers.

"At any of our most successful times, there’s been wide players who can cross the ball. For a full-back, it’s terrible news!"

Will Sancho succeed at Old Trafford?

The hottest of prospects was on Manchester City's books as a youngster, but took the brave decision to head for Dortmund in 2017.

He is expected to take an iconic No.7 jersey at United when returning to his homeland, with Ferdinand confident that Sancho can emulate the efforts of Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo if he plays to his strengths.

The ex-England international said: "I don’t need to tell him this because he loves his football, but work hard and make sure everything you do is about being a success at Manchester United and being the best you can be.

"Don’t let nothing sidetrack you. Be yourself, entertain and the end product is what you’re about. Bring that to the table.

"The energy and the focus should be solely on football. Just immerse yourself in everything about the club."

Ferdinand added: "Sancho’s arrived, Sancho’s here! I feel beautiful.

"This boy, just look at his stats, they don’t lie. In terms of goal involvements he was the second most over three seasons – that’s a fact.

"He’s got to convert that to the Premier League which is difficult, we’ve seen that, but listen, I believe in Jadon Sancho.

"Since he was a kid, he’s had hot press, hot expectations, he had the bravery to leave Man City and go abroad. Personality, character."

