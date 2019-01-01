Man Utd youngsters want to emulate 'exceptional' Class of 92, says McTominay

The Scotland midfielder is leading an exciting crop of new stars towards the first team at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to play them

’s latest crop of talented youngsters have been taking the opportunities given to them so far, and Scott McTominay is using the example of the Class of 92 as inspiration.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to inject some of the exuberance of youth into his side following a disappointing end to last season, and youth academy graduates have been getting game time in pre-season.

McTominay is closing in on 50 senior appearances for the club while the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood are all knocking on the door of the first team.

“The Class of 92 were absolutely exceptional and it's going to be very, very difficult to replicate something like that,” said McTominay.

“We've got a good group of young boys who are ready to learn and ready to go the extra mile and do everything to get into the team and push some senior pros to get their places.

“That is going to be my aim, Axel's aim, Mason's as well.

“So it's important all the boys come together and have that real solid team spirit that young players always have going through the age groups.

“From the Under-9s to the Under-23s, that's the most important thing for us.”

Greenwood has been on the scoresheet in United’s last two pre-season games, against and .

With 15 goals in 13 appearances in the league for United’s Under-18s, he is one of the most talked-about prospects to come out of the youth academy in recent years.

He will, of course, be looking at the example set by Marcus Rashford as well as United’s greats of yesteryear.

For the likes of Tuanzebe, meanwhile, United’s growing frustration in the summer transfer window could bring about opportunity in a moment of adversity.

Article continues below

are refusing to budge on their valuation of Harry Maguire, while the clause making defender Toby Alderweireld available for just £25 million ($31.2m) expires at midnight on July 25.

Tuanzebe was hugely impressive in ’s promotion-winning side in the Championship last year, and will be confident of making the step up if he is handed an opportunity.

The youngsters have three more games to earn themselves a spot on the opening day of the Premier League season against , with pre-season friendlies against Tottenham, Kristiansund and .