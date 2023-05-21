Down to the wire! Man Utd keep Women's Super League title dream alive with dramatic win over rivals Man City

Manchester United kept the Women's Super League title race alive with a win over Manchester City that all but ends their rivals' European hopes.

TELL ME MORE: Knowing that anything other than victory would hand Chelsea the trophy, Hayley Ladd broke the deadlock for United with only two minutes on the clock as her strike, a goal of the season contender, flew into the top corner from range. It capped off a fast start from the hosts, with both Nikita Parris and Leah Galton having good opportunities. City did have chances, too, though, most notably when Bunny Shaw was thwarted from close range and Chloe Kelly then smacked the woodwork.

However, their task of coming from behind in a game they absolutely needed to win was made all the more difficult just before the break when Ellie Roebuck was sent off. The City goalkeeper came out of her box to sweep up a ball to Parris but was second to it and wiped out the United forward instead.

With a numerical advantage, the hosts created plenty in the second half but chances again went begging. Substitute Lucia Garcia had the biggest one, getting it all wrong from a couple of yards out. City fired a few warning shots as Kelly again hit the frame of the goal and Shaw, who had a huge shout for a penalty, saw a header saved and they got the equaliser with just over 20 minutes to play. It was one Mary Earps won't want to see again, Filippa Angeldahl's cross looping over her head and in.

It looked certain that the game was to end all level and that Chelsea would be celebrating but, after missing that huge chance, Garcia came up with a crucial, crucial winner in stoppage time that keeps United in with a chance of topping the table. City, meanwhile, will need to win on the final day and hope Arsenal lose if they are to qualify for Europe. Oh, and they need there to be an 11-goal swing. It's all-but-mathematically over.

THE MVP: In the closing minutes of the game, Shaw looked certain to convert a cross that would've given City the win. But up popped Maya Le Tissier, producing an outstanding block that denied her at the crucial moment. Minutes later, Garcia scored the goal that won the game. It was a crucial intervention.

THE BIG LOSER: England boss Sarina Wiegman was in attendance for this one and she'll have been disappointed to see both Roebuck and Earps, her first and second choice goalkeepers, have days to forget. Roebuck's hesitancy cost her and led to her mistiming the challenge on Parris that saw her sent off, while Earps should not have been caught out by Angeldahl's delivery.

WHAT NEXT? The title goes down to the final day, on Saturday. Man Utd will travel to Liverpool hoping that Chelsea slip up away at Reading, the team bottom of the table who need to win to have any chance to staying up.

