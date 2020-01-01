Man Utd will have no room for Pogba if Grealish comes in - Sharpe

A former Old Trafford favourite can see the Frenchman leaving the club this summer, with an Aston Villa talisman waiting in the wings

will only bring in Jack Grealish if they feel the need to replace Paul Pogba, according to Lee Sharpe, who cannot see the two men playing together in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI.

Pogba has endured a hugely frustrating 2019-20 campaign at Old Trafford, with a persistent ankle issue significantly restricting his contribution to United's cause.

The World Cup winner underwent surgery on the issue in January, and hasn't played since coming on as a substitute during a 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day.

More teams

Questions continue to be asked over the 26-year-old's future in Manchester, with lining up a summer approach and reportedly looking to re-sign the man who emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Europe during his time in Turin.

United have already proved they can cope without Pogba pulling the strings in the middle of the park, and the addition of Bruno Fernandes from in the winter market appears to have lifted the mood at the club heading into the business end of the season.

Solskjaer has been tipped to bring in Villa playmaker Grealish to play alongside Fernandes, with Sharpe insisting that such a scenario would see Pogba heading for the exit doors at Old Trafford.

“It has been reported that United are in the box seat to sign Jack Grealish. Can Grealish take United to a different level?" the ex-United midfielder told Gentingbet.com.

“Jack Grealish is a class act. I love watching him play, I think he is fantastic on the ball, his vision and awareness are absolutely second to none.

“And I am guessing he would be there to replace Pogba.

“If Grealish comes and they are playing Fernandes, there is no room in the team really for someone like Pogba, I think that is probably a little bit too many creative players.

“I think Grealish would do great at United; I think at the moment, he can be very much singled out as the main attacking threat for Villa, and you can get a player or two on him all the time.

“At United, with a couple more better players around him, I think he will get a little bit more freedom, a little bit more space to create and do his stuff.

“So, I think he will be a great addition to the squad.”

Article continues below

United are currently preparing for a huge derby showdown against at home on Sunday, with Pogba set to watch on from the sidelines once again.

Solskjaer has revealed that the international is in line for a return to full training next week, but it is not yet clear whether he will feature in a round of 16 tie away at LASK on March 12.

Grealish, meanwhile, will be back in action with Villa on Monday night, as Dean Smith's side take in a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester.