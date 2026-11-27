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Manchester United have activated the one-year extension in Bruno Fernandes' contract to keep their captain at the club until 2028. The move blocks overseas clubs from approaching the Portugal international in January, though questions remain over his long-term future and his fitness ahead of the weekend.

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United activate Fernandes contract extension

United have exercised the one-year clause in the 32-year-old's deal, as per BBC. Previously set to expire next summer, both sides agreed that extending the terms through to 2028 serves their mutual interests.

This decision protects the club's asset ahead of the winter transfer window opening on 1 January. With the extra year in place, United can also command a transfer fee should the midfielder depart next summer. Discussions over a brand-new long-term agreement remain on hold, as Fernandes confirmed on Tuesday. Those negotiations are expected to resume once United improve their current league position.

Past transfer saga still lingers

Uncertainty has hovered over Fernandes' future ever since the summer of 2025. At that time, the Red Devils were open to parting ways with their skipper after Saudi Pro-League side Al Hilal tabled a huge offer.

Fernandes ultimately chose to remain in Manchester after discussing the proposal with his wife. However, the episode left a lasting mark, with the midfielder later admitting it "hurt" that the club had been willing to sell him. Despite that friction, his hunger for silverware remains intact. On Tuesday, he reiterated that he is still ambitious to win the biggest honours in the game.

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Record-breaking form and fitness concerns

Fernandes has been a talismanic figure since his £47m arrival from Sporting in January 2020. Across 343 appearances for United, the playmaker has scored 115 goals.

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His influence peaked last season when he broke the Premier League assists record and scooped all of the individual player of the year awards as United finished third. He showed his quality again recently by scoring both goals in a 2-2 Champions League draw against former club Sporting.

However, Fernandes returned from that European trip with a virus and did not train on Friday. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said: "We are going to assess during the day and then tomorrow see how he is when he wakes up. We are not going to take any risks."

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Brentford clash and future talks

Pochettino will make a final decision on his captain's availability on Saturday morning ahead of United's Premier League encounter with Brentford. With the manager reluctant to gamble on his fitness, Fernandes remains a doubt for the fixture.

For now, the one-year extension buys both parties breathing room. Whether Fernandes commits his future to United or leaves next summer will depend heavily on what unfolds over the coming months.