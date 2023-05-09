Man Utd could SMASH their transfer record to sign Goncalo Ramos this summer as part of major squad rebuild

Manchester United could pay Benfica more to buy Goncalo Ramos this summer than they paid Juventus to sign Paul Pogba in 2016.

Man Utd want to revamp attack

Ramos impressing in Portugal

Red Devils plotting bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag is considering a £70m-£100m move for Ramos this summer, according to The Mirror. The forward's World Cup hat-trick for Portugal and 17-goal league campaign at Benfica have made him a top target of the Red Devils, and new ownership could bring him in as a marquee signing, particularly if they miss out on Harry Kane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's front-line has been thin this season, with Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst the only true centre-forwards in the senior team. Wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho have also struggled at times. Ramos would be expected to bring life to the group in a 2023-24 term that will bring high expectations for the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Benfica continue to make massive profits from selling their young players, having offloaded Darwin Nunez, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix for hundreds of millions of pounds in total in recent years.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? Despite constantly being in sell mode, Benfica are atop the Portuguese top-flight with three matches to go. Ramos will try to end his tenure with a title by helping hold off Porto, who are four points behind.