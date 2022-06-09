Man Utd told De Jong is worth €112m as Van Gaal gives old club transfer advice

The former Red Devils boss, who is currently in charge of the Dutch national team, can see why a talented midfielder is generating plenty of interest

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has suggested that Frenkie de Jong, who continues to be heavily linked with a summer transfer to Old Trafford, is worth upwards of €100 million (£86m/$107m).

The Netherlands international midfielder is currently on the books of La Liga giants Barcelona, but a three-year stint at Camp Nou could soon be brought to a close as Premier League heavyweights close in.

De Jong has emerged as a top target for United, as they pass a coaching baton on to ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, and Van Gaal can appreciate why so much interest is being shown in a classy playmaker.

How much is Frenkie de Jong worth?

Van Gaal, who is now in charge of the Dutch national team, has told NOS after seeing De Jong step off the bench to help inspire a 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Wales: “I already knew how important Frenkie is. I don't need to see that any more.

“Frenkie brings extra quality, that's why he is worth €112 million.”

Plenty are prepared to accept that De Jong could be worth as much as €112m (£96m/$120m) in the open market, but there has been no suggestion at present that United are willing to splash out a nine-figure sum on his services.

Manchester United haven't given up on signing Frenkie de Jong, with Erik ten Hag looking to make five signings this summer 📝 pic.twitter.com/PvUJ6mSQ4L — GOAL (@goal) June 7, 2022

Will Barcelona sell De Jong to Man Utd?

GOAL has learned that United will not be giving up on their pursuit of De Jong, with the Red Devils readying themselves for another protracted transfer saga.

Ten Hag is understood to be looking for at least five additions to be made to a squad that he has inherited from interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

He has no Champions League football to use as a bargaining tool, on the back of a sixth-place finish in 2021-22, but United remain a side of obvious appeal to talented performers around the world.

De Jong could be added to their ranks in the current window, with midfield reinforcements required on the back of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all hitting free agency.

Barcelona’s resolve to retain the services of De Jong is set to be tested, as the Catalan outfit need to free up funds, and GOAL has learned that the Blaugrana will listen to offers of around €60m (£51m/$63m).

