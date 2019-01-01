Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield Town

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday

Last weekend's 1-1 draw with means that 's hopes of qualifying for the next season hang by a thread, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists there is still something to play for as they head to Huddersfield on Sunday.

The lack of form being exhibited by the four teams currently sat between third and sixth has kept the door ajar but it would take an incredible series of results now for them to finish in the top four.

United already sit three points and a heavy margin of goal difference behind fourth-placed Chelsea and will know that only two wins, and dropped points for the Blues and fifth-placed , will give them a chance.

Man Utd Injuries

Antonio could be in contention after resuming full training this week, although a start for the departing club captain would still come as a surprise.

Eric Bailly, meanwhile, is out for the rest of the season after the knee injury he sustained against Chelsea, but Marcus Rashford should be available after departing early against the Blues with continued shoulder trouble.

Phil Jones is likely to be among those Solskjaer can select from after missing the last two due to a knock picked up in the first half at .

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to feature, though, due to a hamstring injury which will potentially end his season, while there was no sign of Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard or Paul Pogba in training on Wednesday.

Man Utd Suspensions

United have no outstanding suspension concerns due to the FA's late-season amnesty on yellow cards for any players with fewer than 15 bookings.

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-Up

Solskjaer could be forced into at least one change due to Eric Bailly's absence, but Phil Jones could be recalled.

Further up the pitch, the manager will have to choose whether to stick with Juan Mata as part of his forward line amidst a string of potential absentees. If Lukaku, Pogba and Lingard all miss out then there could be returns for Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay in the starting XI.

Solskjaer is likely to make late decisions on a number of those who have missed at least part of training this week.

Huddersfield Team News

The already-relegated home side have a clean bill of health, leaving Jan Siewert with his best possible chance of signing off from Premier League football at the John Smith's Stadium with a positive result.

Opta Match Facts

Huddersfield have only won one of their last 13 top-flight meetings with Man Utd (D3 L9), though it was in this exact fixture last season (2-1).

Manchester United have found the net at least once in their last 12 top-flight meetings with Huddersfield (W9 D2 L1) since a 0-0 draw in October 1953.

Huddersfield have lost 28 Premier League games this season – only Ipswich in 1994-95, Sunderland in 2005-06 and Derby in 2007-08 have ever lost more in a single campaign (all 29).

Huddersfield have lost 14 home Premier League games this season – only two teams in top-flight history have ever lost more in a single season; Blackpool in 1966-67 and Stoke in 1984-85 (both 15).

Manchester United are winless in their last four games in all competitions (D1 L3), last having a longer run without a win in December 2015 under Louis van Gaal (8 games).

Manchester United haven’t won their last away league game of the season since the 2011-12 campaign (1-0 at Sunderland), drawing five and losing one since then.

Manchester United haven’t lost four consecutive away league games since a run of six in March 1981, while they haven’t lost six in a row on the road in all competitions since February 1974, during the campaign they were last relegated from the top-flight.

Huddersfield have scored just nine home league goals this season. In top-flight history, no side has ever failed to reach double figures for home goals in a single campaign.

Man Utd’s Romelu Lukaku has scored 12 Premier League goals this season – the most of any player who’s yet to provide an assist in the competition this term.

After netting six goals in eight Premier League appearances when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December, Marcus Rashford has scored just one in his last nine for Manchester United.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 2:00pm BST (9:00am ET) on Sunday, and will be shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.