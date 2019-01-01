Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

Everything you need to know ahead of the highly-anticipated Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday

host in the at Old Trafford on Sunday in what could be one of the key clashes in the race for the title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unbeaten in his nine Premier League outings with the Red Devils, drawing just once, with United's last league defeat coming in the 3-1 loss at Anfield - Jose Mourinho's final game in charge.

Liverpool currently sit second in the table, tied on points with but with a game in hand. Should they beat United, Jurgen Klopp's side will go top of the league by three points.

Man Utd Injuries

Solskjaer has admitted he is hopeful that Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will both be available for United, with the Norwegian set to make a late call over whether they can be included.

Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata, who both started the 2-0 win over , will be hoping to get the nod again, while Alexis Sanchez is also an option, with Marcus Rashford also likely to start.

David De Gea will return in place of Sergio Romero, while Marcos Rojo, Antonio and Matteo Darmian are all likely to be missing.

Man Utd Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions.

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-Up

Solskjaer has something of a selection headache as he prepares for the visit of Liverpool as he weighs up whether to stick with the same formation that overpowered Chelsea on Monday evening.

Chris Smalling should be given a start at centre-back following his impressive display against the Blues, though he faces competition from Eric Bailly. Victor Lindelof, meanwhile, appears certain to start.

Alexis Sanchez could be given the green light to play ahead of Romelu Lukaku, while Mata, who was praised by Solskjaer for his performance at Stamford Bridge, could continue should Lingard and Martial not be fit enough to play.

The trio of Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba picks itself while Luke Shaw and Ashley Young should start at full-back.

Liverpool Team

Dejan Lovren (thigh) will miss out having also been absent for Liverpool's draw with Bayern, while Joe Gomez (ankle) is also unavailable.

The Reds will have Virgil van Dijk back in defence, however, with the Dutchman missing the Bayern game due to suspension.

Opta Match Facts

Manchester United have won seven of their last nine home league games against Liverpool, losing 0-3 in March 2014 and drawing 1-1 in January 2017.

Only Manchester City and Chelsea (6 each) have won more Premier League away games against Manchester United than Liverpool (5).

This will be the first time Manchester United have hosted Liverpool in a league game with the Reds as high as second in the table since October 1996 – Man Utd won 1-0 thanks to a David Beckham strike.

Manchester United are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (W8 D1), and their longest run without defeat in the competition since October 2017 (10 games).

Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 Premier League games at Old Trafford this season, only have kept as few in home games (1). Meanwhile, Liverpool are one of three sides to have scored in every away league game coming into this round of matches (along with Spurs and Man Utd).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 25 points in his nine Premier League games as Man Utd manager. Victory or a draw in this match would see him set a new record points total for a manager in their first 10 games in charge of a Premier League side (currently 25 by Guus Hiddink at Chelsea).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be the 20th different Manchester United manager to take charge of a league match against Liverpool. Nine of the previous 19 have won their first such encounter, most recently Louis van Gaal in December 2014.

Manchester United are the only side that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has faced more than once in the Premier League but not scored or assisted a single goal against (3 games).

Manchester United keeper David De Gea has kept 99 clean sheets in the Premier League. He could become the 15th different keeper to record 100 shutouts in the competition, and just the seventh to do so with a single club.

Paul Pogba has scored eight goals and assisted a further five in his last nine Premier League games, with Newcastle being the only game he’s not scored or assisted in that run.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick off is 14:05 GMT (09:05 ET) on Sunday, and will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.