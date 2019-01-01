Man Utd target Maddison could be sold if Leicester’s price tag met, concedes Rodgers

While the Foxes have no desire to sell their star man, they could be made to part with him if their valuation is met

could sell midfielder James Maddison, concedes Brendan Rodgers, though he has promised the club will not be made to part with their star player easily.

Maddison enjoyed a strong debut campaign in the Premier League last season and has shown no signs of slowing down in his second.

His performances have reportedly drawn the interest of clubs such as , and Rodgers has previously admitted he understands the draw of those big sides for those players.

And while the Foxes don’t want to sell, as with former Leicester defender Harry Maguire, who made a record-breaking move to United this summer, Rodgers says every player has their price.

“In a player’s career there will always be that temptation, but this is a club that doesn’t want to sell its best players,” Rodgers said ahead of Leicester’s weekend clash with .

“Of course, if there is a valuation met, which meets what the club perceive it to be worth, there will be a discussion. But it is not something we want to invite.

“James is a very talented player for us. He has lots of improvements to make as a young player. He, along with a lot of young players here, we want to keep.

“But of course, I am a realist as well and I understand how the market works. But it is not something we would be looking to entertain.”

Leicester face a Spurs side that despite making the finals last season, have struggled to reach similar heights this season.

Spurs have won just two of their first five Premier League matches, and drew in their Champions League opener midweek.

But Rodgers believes his counterpart Maruicio Pochettino deserves credit for how he has taken Spurs up from where they were the last time the Foxes boss encountered them in the Premier League.

Article continues below

“I would rather talk about the great job Mauricio Pochettino has done,” Rodgers added.

“It’s the first time I have come across him for a number of years, since I was at , when he was in the early stage of his career there and look where he is now and what he has achieved.

“He’s a very talented coach. He has done a great job. It is a wonderful thing he has created. Look at how he has improved the players and the status he has given the club.”