Man Utd target Milan star Koni De Winter as Lisandro Martinez replacement amid defensive crisis

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Manchester United have reportedly identified AC Milan centre-back Koni De Winter as a potential replacement for the struggling Lisandro Martinez. The Red Devils face fierce Premier League competition to secure the versatile Belgium international as they desperately look to fix their leaky defence in January.

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Defensive reinforcements needed

United are reportedly monitoring Milan centre-back De Winter as they look to solve their mounting defensive issues, as per Caught Offisde. The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the campaign and currently find themselves sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

A remarkably leaky backline has seen United concede a staggering 26 goals in just 14 matches across all competitions this season. This dismal defensive record has forced the club's hierarchy to actively explore the January transfer market for immediate and effective reinforcements.

Martinez has struggled badly for form this term and recently publicly criticised the club's recruitment strategy. As a result, the Argentina international is now widely expected to be offloaded by 2027, accelerating the urgent need for a high-quality, long-term successor at the heart of the defence.

De Winter fits the bill

De Winter has quickly emerged as a primary target after establishing himself as a vital figure in the Milan defence. The 24-year-old only arrived at San Siro from Genoa in 2025, but he has already made 14 senior appearances for Rossoneri this season.

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Standing at an imposing 6ft 3in, the Belgium international possesses the raw physical attributes heavily tipped to thrive in English football. Furthermore, his tactical versatility adds significant value to his profile, having previously operated comfortably at right-back and even in a defensive midfield role.

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Despite his rapidly growing reputation across Europe, reports suggest De Winter is not actively pushing for an Italian exit. Milan still view the powerful defender as a fundamental part of their long-term project and will certainly not allow him to depart on the cheap.

Fierce Premier League competition

The Red Devils are fully aware that they will face a massive battle to secure De Winter's signature if Milan eventually decide to entertain formal offers. The talented defender is currently valued at around £21.4 million (€25m), making him a highly attractive proposition for several wealthy English clubs.

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According to the same report, Liverpool and Chelsea are also keeping incredibly close tabs on the Belgian's rapid development over in Italy. Both heavyweight clubs are actively searching for young, versatile defensive options and could easily rival United in any potential winter bidding war.

The extensive list of Premier League suitors does not end there, highlighting the player's soaring stock. Newcastle United, Tottenham, Leeds United and Brentford have all reportedly dispatched official scouts to watch the Serie A star in action over recent weeks.

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Focus shifts to Aston Villa

For now, United must put their January transfer plans on ice as they prepare for a truly crucial weekend domestic fixture. They welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in absolutely desperate need of three vital Premier League points.

The club's recruitment team will continue to monitor De Winter's performances incredibly closely over the coming weeks. A formal approach could quickly materialise once the winter transfer window officially opens for business at the turn of the year.