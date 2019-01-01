Man Utd target James told he can 'play at any level' by Red Devils legend Giggs

A former favourite at Old Trafford, and current coach of the Wales national team, believes a youngster being linked with a move is ready to step up

Ryan Giggs believes Daniel James can “play at any level”, with the current boss backing one of his international players to step up amid intense links to .

A deal to take the 20-year-old to Old Trafford this summer has been mooted for some time.

It has been suggested that a £15 million ($19m) transfer is close to being completed, with the Red Devils buying into a hot prospect that could make a telling contribution in the present and future.

United legend Giggs believes the youngster, who has been thriving at Swansea, is ready to join the elite, but has urged him to consider his options carefully and ensure that he gets guarantees of regular game time wherever he ends up.

“Ideally, as an international manager, you don't want to influence players' decisions when it comes to clubs. For me it's about players playing,” Giggs told Sky Sports.

“He was fantastic in the last six months for Swansea, putting in devastating performances and I think he can play at any level.

“He could play in the Premier League, but if he stays at Swansea for another year or two years I'd be equally as happy because he's done so well there.

“That's a decision for Dan to make and I'm sure he'll make the right decision.”

James is not the only Welsh starlet to be generating excitement, or the only one with ties to United.

Dylan Levitt is already on the Red Devils’ books, with the 18-year-old having made Giggs’ senior squad for upcoming qualifiers against and Hungary.

“We have a great crop of young players coming through,” added a manager putting his faith in youth.

“For us, as a relatively small country, it's about having competition for places.

“It doesn't matter how old you are, as long as you're good enough you're going to get a chance in my squad.

Article continues below

“Dylan I know because he's been at United, I've spoken to Nicky Butt about him, the academy director.

“He's at a club that shares the same philosophy as me in giving young players a chance.

“I've watched him play and he's a talent. He's impressed in the last week in training and he's an exciting player.”