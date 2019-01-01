Man Utd target Bergwijn will wait for Bayern approach, claims agent

The PSV star is not giving up on a hope of playing for the Bundesliga champions, but will consider other clubs if they take too long

The agent of star Steven Bergwijn claims his client is willing to wait on but the giants cannot stall too long because of other interest.

Bergwijn followed up a strong 2017-18 which saw him score eight goals and add seven assists in the Eredivisie with an even better campaign last season.

The attacker scored 14 goals and contributed 12 helpers to PSV and while that wasn’t enough to keep the club as Dutch champions, it saw Bergwijn emerge as a starter on the national team.

It also further raised his profile, which has reportedly seen the 21-year-old come onto the radar of the Bundesliga champions, as well as the likes of .

The German giants are also in the mix for star Leroy Sane and may not currently see Bergwijn as their top target, reportedly causing the PSV attacker to move on.

But Bergwijn’s agent Fulco van Kooperen says he and his client are willing to wait on Bayern, at least for a time.

“We have never, never said we are losing patience,” Van Kooperen told ESPN.

“Bayern are a great and huge club and it's great they like Steven. They can take all the time they need."

However, with United believed to be lurking, as well as clubs such as , and thought to be interested, Van Kooperen warned Bayern will have to make a call at some point in the near future, or risk losing him to someone else.

Van Kooperen added: "On the other side, it's not a secret there are more clubs which like him."

When asked about interest from United, Bergwijn previously told Goal that Manchester United were a nice club, but that at his age he was in no rush to depart PSV.

“Manchester United are definitely a nice club,” Bergwijn said.

“I am still only 21 and I am in no rush to leave PSV. It would have to be a good club that have a clear plan with me.

“I also think that when you join a new club, perhaps a better team, you automatically raise your game because of the level of the other players on the training pitch.

“If something good comes up, then yes, I would be ready for it. If that doesn’t happen, I will happily stay at PSV. I am happy here and feel comfortable at this club.”