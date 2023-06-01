Man Utd’s striker search begins as club hold talks over Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani after doubts regarding Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United have held talks over deals to sign Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani from Atalanta and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

United searching for striker

Have doubts over signing Harry Kane

Kolo Muani and Hojlund targeted

WHAT HAPPENED? United are aiming to sign a striker this summer and manager Erik Ten Hag believes Tottenham's Kane would be the ideal addition, although there are significant doubts over whether they will be able to convince Spurs to sell. As a result, dialogue has been opened with Atalanta and Frankfurt over the two strikers, per The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani scored 23 goals this season while Hojlund netted nine times for the Italian side. United's football director John Murtough has begun talks with both clubs but the latter may have an edge, as he shares an agent with manager Ten Hag. The pair are said to have had multiple video calls to discuss a transfer, according to Manchester Evening News.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Both Atalanta and Frankfurt are thought to be open to selling their strikers, although Kolo Muani would cost £80 million (€93m/$100m). It remains to be seen how much Atalanta would demand for Hojlund, given that they only signed the striker from Sturm Graz last summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's side face Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend, as they aim to stop their bitter rivals from completing a historic treble.