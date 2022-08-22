'Seismic shift' - Man Utd stars Rashford & Sancho delight fans with display against Liverpool

Manchester United defied expectations to beat Liverpool 2-1 on Monday evening, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scoring for the hosts in a massive turn of fortunes after back-to-back losses to start the campaign.
They raced in front through Sancho, who showed ice-cool composure to fake out James Milner and find the bottom corner from inside the box. Rashford then ended a goal drought in the second half, narrowly beating the offside flag and slotting the ball past Alisson.
Liverpool did pull one back through Mohamed Salah with nine minutes to play, but United were able to hold on for a much-needed victory.
How did social media react to Man Utd's victory over Liverpool?
Man Utd have run 3km further as it stands, how will ETH make them run negative metres in training. Backwards? Underwater? In space?— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 22, 2022
Seeing Marcus Rashford flying is a wonderful thing.— Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) August 22, 2022
Sancho and Rashford are the two players who needed this performance more than anyone. Delighted for them.— Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) August 22, 2022
An abysmal goal for Liverpool to concede. Elliott's slack pass, Milner's wasteful cross, Henderson's poor touch, Gomez late to try and intercept, Alisson probably too close to his own goal.— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) August 22, 2022
- Tactically, Ten Hag has identified Liverpool's weak point.— James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) August 22, 2022
- Psychologically, he has motivated a group of players who were a shambles last week.
- And he's shown the leadership to make two massive calls over Maguire & Ronaldo.
This could be a seismic moment in his #mufc career
Liverpool being rubbish isn’t as funny as United being rubbish— gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 22, 2022
Amazing team performance from United, the movement in the final third, the way they worked for each other and pressed from the front. Haven’t seen them play like that for at least a year. Huge credit to Ten Hag and the players. I wonder how they did it.— Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) August 22, 2022
Erik ten Hag's big decisions pay off as Man Utd finally show bits of the combativeness, effort & cohesion he wants. Martinez set the tone early and was ace. Rashford, Sancho and Bruno benefitted from greater dynamism with Elanga/Martial. Attacked with purpose, defended with grit— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 22, 2022
FULL TIME— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 22, 2022
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
A chastening night for the Reds, who were second best in terms of aggression, belief and threat all night.
What does the shock result mean?
Manchester United would have gone bottom with a defeat, but instead they move above Liverpool into 14th place.
Meanwhile, the Reds are 16th with just two points from their opening three Premier League games. Klopp's side will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Bournemouth.
Next up for Manchester United is a trip down to St Mary's to take on Southampton.