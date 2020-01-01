'Man Utd should let Pogba leave' - Raiola's comments put 'spanners in the works' every time, says Sheringham

The France playmaker's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air amid his representative's latest statements but some feel it is time for him to go

Paul Pogba should be allowed to leave , with the midfielder and his agent Mino Raiola's continued comments over his future a "spanner in the works" for the club, according to Teddy Sheringham.

The international's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air amid his representative's latest statements, with Raiola's comments ahead of United's ultimate exit against in midweek serving as another unwanted sideshow.

Pogba, who came through the ranks at United, returned in a much-trumpeted move from in 2016, but has arguably lacked the consistency that he has shown for Les Bleus during the subsequent four years back in Manchester.

Former United players have already hit back at Raiola's latest broadside against Pogba's management, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having kept the 27-year-old in rotation within his midfield set-up.

Sheringham, however, believes that the time has come to cut ties with the former Bianconeri man, pointing to the regularity of Raiola's attacks on the Red Devils, as well as Pogba's own occasional statements of dissatisfaction, as distractions that are not needed.

"Pogba could do without his agent making these comments, he seems to pop up and put spanners in the works every time," the former striker told CardsChat.

"It’s not great, every three to four months this seems to happen with comments from his agent or Pogba himself.

"When you’re a manager you could do without it, you think you’ve sorted it, got Pogba playing well again and then this comes out just ahead of a big fixture where they needed a result.

"It’s constant from the player and the agent to the extent where overall I think they should let him leave."

Sheringham, however, had nothing but praise for new United recruit Edinson Cavani, with the veteran striker likely to exceed expectations in the eyes of many.

"I didn’t have any doubts whatsoever that Cavani would have the credentials to play for United and be a centre-forward for United," he added. "[He's a] top striker, been around the world.

"As long as he stays fit and he’s healthy enough in himself, no problems at all. He’ll score goals. He’s a proven goalscorer, and I think he’ll do even better than a lot of people expected."

Sheringham also came to the defence of United captain Harry Maguire, who has endured a difficult season for both his club and for so far, where he remains one of Gareth Southgate's lynchpin players.

"When I look at Harry Maguire I look at the long-term impact," he added. "I think he’s an outstanding player. I think he’s a very, very good character.

"Obviously, he’s had his problems at the start of the season, but when you’re a top player, you learn how to deal with it, you hang in there, and you crack on and you keep going.

"You get good people around you and, hopefully, you come through it together. It looks like Ole has stuck by him, the way he should, because he’s a top player and a top man."