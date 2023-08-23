Man Utd set to let another young star leave with Burnley among suitors to sign Alvaro Fernandez

Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez is reportedly attracting the interest of fellow Premier League club Burnley.

Fernandez spent 22-23 season with Preston

Has featured for the Reds in pre-season

20 y/o under contract until June 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has already been linked with a move back to Spain this summer, but according to The Mirror, fellow Premier League club Burnley and La Liga outfit Granada are leading the race to land the United youngster.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having made quite the mark at Deepdale during his loan spell with Preston North End last season in the Championship, Fernandez's suitors have since come forth this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United boss Ten Hag is keen on keeping Fernandez around but feels allowing the youngster to experience Premier League football this season on loan can only further improve his development as a player.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ?: United and Fernandez will test the transfer waters as we near the end of the summer window, while Burnley and Granada will push for the 20-year-old.