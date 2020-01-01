Man Utd set Premier League comeback record with win at West Ham

The Red Devils fell behind at the London Stadium, only to then stage a stirring second-half fightback and snatch all three points

boast another entry in the Premier League record books after battling their way to a 3-1 win at West Ham, with no side in the competition’s history having collected more points from games in which they have trailed.

The Red Devils now have 385 to their name, with a stirring fightback staged in their latest outing at the London Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side fall behind to a Tomas Soucek effort during a forgettable first-half performance from the visitors to east London.

United had shuffled their pack heading into a meeting with the Hammers, with the intention being to keep the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford fresh for a crucial clash with and derby date with .

Both were, however, required to step off the bench at half-time.

Their impact was immediate, with Portuguese playmaker Fernandes pulling the strings in trademark fashion.

He teed up Paul Pogba for United’s leveller, as West Ham argued that a clearance from Dean Henderson had gone out of play, before Mason Greenwood edged the Red Devils in front with a clinical finish.

Rashford then wrapped up the scoring 12 minutes from time as he raced through to dink over Lukasz Fabianski.

United have now won all five of their Premier League away games in 2020-21, and have collected 15 points from losing positions.

That haul has taken them to the top of another notable chart, with a side that became famed for digging out results under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson delivering more of the same with Solskjaer at the helm.

385 - Following their win at West Ham, @ManUtd have won more points from losing positions than any other side in Premier League history. Dogged. #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/YUtFXvYE5n — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

United will be eager to kick their habit of conceding first in games, but their battling qualities are to be admired.

Issues on home soil still need to be addressed, with success on their travels keeping them competitive for now.

Five of the Red Devils’ six wins this season, which have helped them into the top four, have come away from Old Trafford.

Having started their campaign a week later than the likes of and , Solskjaer’s men also have a game in hand to fall on in a title race that looks like being keenly contested.

It could be that they lose their latest record to Spurs on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho’s men set to face in a north London derby that may see them battle back from falling behind, but for now the men from Manchester can revel in the fact that they continue to silence their doubters.