Explained: Why Man Utd have torn down Ronaldo mural at Old Trafford - and it’s not because of THAT Piers Morgan interview

A mural outside Old Trafford featuring Cristiano Ronaldo has been torn down amid the fallout of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Giant mural taken down

Ronaldo criticised club, manager & owners

First half of interview released in full

WHAT HAPPENED? The giant image, which also featured Brian Robson and David Beckham, was pulled down in the aftermath of the Portuguese forward's explosive interview in which he criticised the ownership and stated that he "does not respect" manager Erik Ten Hag.

🚨| A huge Cristiano Ronaldo mural has been removed from Old Trafford today. pic.twitter.com/R00S9lotxo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 16, 2022

WHY WAS THE MURAL REMOVED? It has been suggested that the mural was removed in response to Ronaldo's controversial comments, but the artwork change may just have been a coincidence. Fresh reports have indicated that United had always been planning to remove the No.7 promotion this week, with the men's and women's Rugby League World Cup finals due to be played at Old Trafford on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The interview, which is being released in two parts, has sent shockwaves through the club as Manchester United seek legal advice before making any decision on what was said. Regardless, it's hard to imagine that Ronaldo has much of a future under Ten Hag come the end of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Surprisingly, there weren't many takers for the legendary goalscorer last summer and it's unlikely anyone will be looking to take a chance following his scathing review of life in Manchester.