Manchester United awaiting finalisation of paperwork ahead of Rangnick confirmation

Ralf Rangnick should be able to take charge of Manchester United against Arsenal, GOAL understands.

The German agreed a deal to be United’s interim manager until the end of the season on Thursday and it is understood a formal announcement is pending.

Once contracts and paperwork have been finalised it is expected the club will confirm Rangnick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement.

What do we know?

Post-Brexit rules and requirements mean Rangnick will not be at Stamford Bridge to see his new side take on Chelsea, but it is understood the process to get him a work permit has already begun.

The hope is that he will be able to take charge of his first game against Arsenal at Old Trafford next Thursday.

Michael Carrick will be in charge for United’s game against Chelsea on Sunday. The former midfielder won his first game against Villarreal on Tuesday, but admitted in his pre-match press conference that anything beyond Sunday was not "in his mind".

It is understood an agreement has been reached with Rangnick to take over as manager for six months until the end of the season.

The contract also offers the 63-year-old a two year consultancy position. Sources say he will bring his experience and knowledge to the role and work behind the scenes when a permanent manager is brought in this summer.

The process for foreign nationals working in the United Kingdom has become more complicated since Brexit and consequently he is not expected to be in the country when Man Utd face Chelsea on Sunday. Final details on his contract also need to be agreed before the deal can be agreed.

It is understood Manchester United will not have to pay any compensation to Lokomotiv despite Rangnick agreeing a three-year deal with the Russian side in the summer as head of sports and development.

What has been said?

Carrick refused to be drawn on the Rangnick reports in his pre-match press conference, however, he did say he believed the players would be able to adapt no matter which manager came in.

He said: “Listen, there's a lot of different styles in football and there's a good group of players here, whoever comes in and whatever style is implement I’m sure they can adapt, there’s some real good talent and some real good people and human beings within the squad and I'm sure they'll look forward to what's ahead.”

