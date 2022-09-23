Paul Pogba is the subject of fresh witchcraft claims from his brother Mathias, with Manchester United, Kylian Mbappe and butterflies all figuring.

Allegations made against Juventus star

Brother has posted videos on social media

Claims of extortion plot being investigated

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of an “explosive” series of revelations from the Juventus midfielder’s sibling, a further 30 videos have been posted on social media. Within those, Mathias Pogba – who is currently in police custody after being charged over an alleged extortion plot – has expanded on his accusations of the World Cup winner becoming caught up in black magic.

WHAT THEY SAID: In one video, Mathias Pogba claims that his brother sought assistance from a witch doctor: “Like in the Euro 2016 final, where strange things happened such as the swarm of butterflies before the match.”

He went on to say in a lengthy video thread: “The turning point came with the World Cup in 2018, where Paul had more faith in the witch doctor than in God, entrusting the witch with a big task in order to help the French team win. The witch doctor would go on to tell Mam’s [an intermediary] that the job had already been done, and that was when Mam’s would start to be scared. After that, Paul continued with his witch doctor, notably in the Champions League to ensure that Manchester United would go through against PSG [in 2019].

“At the request of Paul, the witch was told to neutralise Kylian Mbappe who back then was on a rapid rise, far outstripping Paul’s fame. It was strange to see that during that match Kylian was a shadow of himself against a reserve side.

“The issue is that at the same time Paul was doing everything he could to get closer to Kylian, as we could see in the media, supposedly liking him and calling him his friend – he would often call him, we would see them arm in arm. It went so far that Kylian almost made it a condition for his PSG contract extension that the club would have to sign Paul, without knowing that behind his back Paul was engaging in witchcraft to sabotage his matches.

“That same witch doctor would go on to tell Mam’s, after the match, that he had to stop the ongoing curse, at risk of destroying [Mbappe’s] career, keeping in mind that he was paid by the task - knowing that my brother, always close to his money, had not paid enough for a long-term job, and that the witch wanted to make him pay as much as possible. All of this while according to Mam’s, my brother paid at least €4m for the witch doctor’s services. All of this while his family was in need, and that he swapped his family for success, which witch doctors often ask for.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paul Pogba claims to have been the target of a €13m (£11m/$13m) extortion plot that saw him threatened by a gang with ties to his brother and childhood friends.

WHAT NEXT? Mathias Pogba was charged in September in relation to the alleged plot, while four other men are under formal investigation. Mathias’ lawyers continue to plead his innocence and have vowed to “challenge this decision” after seeing their client taken into custody.