Man Utd prodigy Galbraith compared to Iniesta and Xavi by Northern Ireland manager

The young Red Devils midfielder has been backed for big things by his national team coach

's Ethan Galbraith has been compared to legends Andres Iniesta and Xavi by manager Ian Baraclough.

The 19-year-old has been called up to his nation's senior squad for the upcoming international break after impressing at youth level.

Galbraith, who recently re-signed with the Red Devils until 2023, made his senior Northern Ireland international debut in 2019 and looks set to feature again when they face Slovakia in a EURO qualifier next week.

Baraclough has been keeping a close eye on the United youngster and clearly believes he's capable of having a big impact in years to come.

“Ethan, over the last six months, we've seen a maturity in his play and the way he goes about his work day to day,” Baraclough said.

“He's excelled with the Under-21s and he's a different type of player to anyone we've got in the senior squad.

“Hopefully it’s the start of a long career for him. Hopefully, he relishes his time from the start in this squad, rather than coming in from the Under-21 squad. He has earned his right with the way he has gone about his play for the last six months.

“Not to put too much pressure on his shoulders, but he’s our little Iniesta or Xavi, someone who can get on the ball and manipulate the ball and find positive passes. Over the coming years, he will give us a different flavour to the squad.

“He’s been brought in a couple of times and made his debut against Luxembourg. For him to be picked outright, it’s a big moment for him, but he’s ready for it.



”He’s gone and signed a new deal with Man United and you can see there’s a real self-confidence about him. It’s great someone like that can be a shining light for the young players, knowing there are chances for them if they perform at their clubs.“

Galbraith one's senior appearance for the Red Devils to date came in a clash against Astana last year.

The teenager has made three appearances for United's U-23's side this season and scored the winning goal in their most recent clash against .