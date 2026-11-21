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Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has hit back at intense supporter backlash, claiming that some recent criticism aimed at the club's hierarchy has crossed a line. The rare interview comes as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to take charge of his first game against Liverpool on Sunday.

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Berrada addresses the mounting boardroom backlash

Berrada has openly addressed the mounting frustration surrounding the club. He strongly believes that while some supporter anger is completely justified, recent relentless attacks on the club's hierarchy have gone too far. United currently sit a dismal 18th in the Premier League table after a horrendous start to the campaign.

This disastrous domestic form has unsurprisingly sparked furious reactions from the passionate fanbase, both in the stands and across online platforms. Key figures in the Old Trafford boardroom have faced immense scrutiny in recent weeks. Berrada himself, alongside director of football Jason Wilcox, has been heavily targeted by angry supporters who are desperately demanding immediate sweeping changes.

Crossing the line in a social media world

In an interview with Sky Sports, Berrada explained how the modern digital landscape constantly amplifies negativity. He insisted that the club's leadership group is actively trying to ignore the external noise and focus on fixing the ongoing issues.

"Being in this position comes naturally with the criticism and scrutiny we're going to get," Berrada admitted. "We accept it. Some of it is fair, some of it does cross the line. We do live in this world of social media, where people like to generate negative stories about the club because it drives more engagement. But we park that."

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Growing protests against the club ownership

The venom directed at Berrada and Wilcox represents just one part of a much wider, deeply entrenched protest against the Manchester United ownership structure. Social media campaigns have aggressively called for both sporting executives to lose their jobs in recent weeks.

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Match-going fans have also directed their visible fury towards the boardroom during recent dire fixtures. Audible chants are now regularly heard around the stadium calling for INEOS chief and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to walk away from his sporting project.

Meanwhile, the long-standing hostility towards the Glazer family remains fiercely intense among the fanbase. Their controversial leveraged buyout in 2005 saddled the historic club with enormous financial burdens, with total debt now exceeding the £1 billion mark.

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Pochettino prepares for massive Liverpool test

The incredibly toxic and chaotic backdrop at Old Trafford sets a daunting scene for newly appointed head coach Pochettino. The Argentine tactician faces an incredibly difficult task to galvanise a broken squad and drag the club out of the relegation zone.

Pochettino will officially begin his United tenure with a massive Premier League fixture against fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. Securing a shock positive result at Anfield would undoubtedly help to ease the mounting boardroom tension. However, another heavy, damaging defeat could further inflame a deeply frustrated fanbase.