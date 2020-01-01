'Man Utd need three or four Fernandes-type players' - Neville urges Red Devils to keep spending

The club's former right-back urged "caution" after watching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 matches

are still short of "three or four" Bruno Fernandes-type players, according to Gary Neville, who has urged the Red Devils to dip back into the transfer market to become a "title-winning team" again.

United have rediscovered a consistent streak since luring Fernandes to Old Trafford from Sporting C.P. for €55 million (£50m/$62m) in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side haven't lost a single game with the Portuguese pulling the strings in midfield, and are now on course to finish the season with a bang.

The Red Devils have picked up five wins from their last seven Premier League fixtures, with a 3-0 victory away at on Tuesday marking their latest triumph.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring before a Fernandes double sealed all three points for the visitors, who are now only two points adrift of fourth-place .

United are also still in contention for and honours, and it has been suggested that they could challenge and at the top of the league next season, if a couple of slight tweaks are made.

However, Neville thinks more extensive changes will be necessary for his old club to regain their place among the elite.

"This team is a lot more likeable than the one which was here two years ago when you thought United’s recruitment had lost direction," the former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports after the win at Brighton.

"But l would urge some caution. Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League. They have a squad which is improving with young players.

"But there is still some work to be done in the transfer market to get this team to a title-winning team – which has to be Manchester United’s ambition.

"There is more needed and a lot more needed. Three or four players of high quality of the Bruno Fernandes type to get them to the point where they can challenge."

When asked if he agreed with Neville's sentiments, ex-Liverpool and midfielder Jamie Redknapp added: "Possibly. But if you look at this squad and the bench, with Daniel James and Scott McTominay and Fred there.

"There is depth but this is Manchester United you’re talking about.

"Every time they won a title a new player would come in and they’d try to improve. They still need to improve."