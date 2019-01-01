Man Utd move for Haaland not out of the equation despite father’s ties to Leeds & City

Alf-Inge Haaland represented two of the Red Devils’ fiercest rivals but says his son would happily chase a Premier League “dream” at any destination

Erling Haaland has seen his hat-trick heroics for Red Bull Salzburg spark talk of interest from , and a switch to Old Trafford is not being ruled out despite the strong links of the 19-year-old’s father to Leeds and .

Alf-Inge Haaland represented two of the Red Devils’ fiercest rivals in his playing days, with Erling born during a three-year spell at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old grew up as a Leeds supporter, with it suggested that boyhood ties to the Whites could put him off a future switch to Manchester if the opportunity ever presented itself.

His father insists that would not be the case, with the next generation of Haaland talent merely looking to make the most of a career that could see him fulfil a Premier League dream.

Alf-Inge Haaland was quizzed by TV2 on the United speculation and supposed interest from other English clubs after seeing his son net a treble against Genk, and said of the rumours: “It would be nice [if United and others showed interest].

“It is important to distinguish between being a supporter and a job. So, I have a very relaxed relationship. It’s a little different when it’s serious.

“I think most players dream of being in the Premier League at one time or another. It's the league that gets the most attention and has very good teams.

“There is no doubt the Premier League is attractive to him. But we must wait and see if he gets a chance.”

Alf-Inge Haaland claims to have “no clue” as to whether Erling will be the subject of big-money approaches in January.

For now, he wants his son to remain focused on the present, with 17 goals and five assists having been recorded across a nine-game hot streak in all competitions this season.

Article continues below

The former midfielder added: “He is a good player who plays for a very good team. It’s a club that trusts young [players] and has given him the chance.

“They have thought for a long time that they would give him the chance this summer, and at the same time there are many things that have taken place.

“Most of the job he has done himself, but he has been assisted by his former team-mates and current coaches and team-mates, in addition to the hard work he has put in over many years.”