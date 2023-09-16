'No idea' - Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag gives blunt response when asked when winger Antony might return from 'period of absence' amid multiple assault allegations

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was curt on Antony's immediate future as the Brazil winger remains absent amid multiple assault allegations.

The Red Devils forward is currently on leave in Brazil for an agreed 'period of absence' as he faces accusations of assault from multiple women, joining Jadon Sancho in exile from the Dutchman's plans.

Antony has not played since he was cut from the Brazil squad in early September over a series of allegations made by ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin, while a slew of additional claims have been made by other parties since. Police in Manchester and Sao Paulo are now investigating.

With Sancho currently training alone following a dispute with Ten Hag over comments made following his absence from the squad to face Arsenal earlier this month, United are running short on forward options.

But when asked ahead of his side's clash with Brighton this weekend over whether there was a timeframe for Antony's return, the former Ajax boss shut down any discussion over his inclusion, despite him featuring in their confirmed Premier League squad for the first half of the campaign.

"No idea," Ten Hag told a pre-match press conference when asked when the 23-year-old might make a comeback. "He's disappointed but he's OK."

The allegations against Antony are the latest blow to United, who sought to put an end to the Mason Greenwood saga last month with his exit on loan to Getafe.

The struggle between Ten Hag and Sancho, played out in public after the latter hit out on social media, is another unwelcome distraction, while injuries to several key players have also contributed to a lacklustre opening to the new campaign.

United will hope to refocus matters on the field against Brighton, before they begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Bayern Munich on September 20.