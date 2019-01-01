Man Utd made it too easy for Barcelona, says angry Lindelof

The defender urged his side to learn from their mistakes if they are to pull off another comeback on foreign soil and reach the last four

Victor Lindelof says made it "too easy" for in Wednesday's defeat in the .

The Catalan side took the advantage in their quarter-final tie with a 1-0 win in the first leg at Old Trafford. Barcelona broke the deadlock just 12 minutes in when Luke Shaw deflected a Luis Suarez header into the home team's net.

United failed to get a shot on target against Ernesto Valverde's men and will travel to Camp Nou for the second leg looking to pull off a similar comeback to that against in the previous round.

Lindelof was left angered by his side's response to the goal and felt they should have avoided the decisive goal.

"It's a tough game, we played against a really good team," he told Sky Sports. "At times we performed well, at times we didn't.

"We still have a game to go so we'll have to look back at this game and see what we could have done better. I'm just angry that we didn't get a better result, but that's football.

“When you play against teams like this, you can’t concede goals like that. It is too easy.

“It happened, we just have to learn from it and move on."

The two sides will meet at Camp Nou on April 16 to conclude the tie and Lindelof wants to see an improvement the next time they line up against Lionel Messi and Co.

“It is different. It will be a different game,” he added.

“We have belief in our team that we can do great things and we have shown that before so we just have to improve a little bit, go down to Barcelona and do our best.”

Before the return clash in Catalunya, United face West Ham at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions, seeing them drop to sixth in the English top flight and crash out of the .