Man Utd-linked Goretzka focused on Bayern Munich stay despite contract talks stalling

The highly-rated Germany midfielder's current deal expires next summer, a fact that has alerted some of Europe's biggest clubs

Contract negotiations between Leon Goretzka and Bayern Munich may have reached an impasse, but the Manchester United target is still hopeful of signing an extension at the Bundesliga giants.

Goal and Spox have learned that talks have stalled due to differences over salary expectations, although reports that Goretzka is holding out for an annual wage packet of €20 million (£17m/$24m) have been denied.

Nevertheless, Goretzka believes his future lies at the Allianz Arena and is not considering any other offers.

The current situation

While no agreement has yet been struck between the two parties, negotiations are ongoing and there is a constructive and conflict-free exchange.

The midfielder remains on track to sign an extension to his current deal, which expires in June 2022.

Goretzka has informed Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and president Herbert Hainer that he is planning for a long stay at Bayern despite these recent difficulties, a message he has communicated on several occasions over the past few months.

His situation, then, differs greatly from that of Kingsley Coman, who has hinted during his own talks that he would be willing to follow the example of new Real Madrid signing David Alaba and seek new horizons.

No outside offers

The 26-year-old's contract situation has naturally attracted attention from some of Europe's most powerful clubs.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and United have all been mentioned as possible suitors for Goretzka, rated as one of the world's most accomplished midfielders.

The stumbling block to a new deal, though, remains purely financial, and there is little prospect of the player lining up elsewhere from 2022 onwards.

His management team therefore has declined to answer any enquiries from other clubs while talks remain ongoing.

One man hopeful of a swift resolution is Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann who said upon arriving at the club at the start of July: "I would be very happy to have many years together with Leon because I think very highly of him, because I will have an excellent collaboration with him and because he is one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe."

