Man Utd legend tips striker signing amid Lewandowski & Dybala links

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window and Andy Cole believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to add more firepower

are being backed to bring in another striker this summer, with Andy Cole talking up a move for a proven frontman amid talk of interest in the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Paulo Dybala.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the next transfer window as they seek to recover from a disappointing 2018-19 campaign that delivered a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and no major silverware.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that changes are on the way at Old Trafford, with United in the process of drawing up recruitment plans.

It could be that another forward figures prominently on their wish list, with speculation continuing to suggest that Romelu Lukaku could be moved on, while serious questions are being asked of Alexis Sanchez’s ongoing presence.

Cole, who formed part of the club’s 1999 Treble-winning squad, would not be surprised if the Red Devils sought to spend big once again on another goal-getter.

There has already been talk of raids on and for Lewandowski and Dybala, while Lyon’s former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is said to be another potential target.

“Manchester United have always been a club that will buy centre-forwards, that’s the tradition of the club,” Cole told talkSPORT.

“I can’t see that changing, because they’ve already spent big money on centre-forwards.

“Will they add another one? Most probably they will, because to win the championship, to win anything you need to score goals and you need as many goals you can get in the team.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if they bought another centre-forward.”

United had four players break into double figures in terms of league goals in 2018-19 – Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Lukaku – but lacked inspiration in the final third at times.

Pogba topped their scoring charts with 13 from midfield, with Solskjaer needing to find someone who is capable of leading the line and providing a prolific presence in a side that has boasted a number of iconic strikers within its ranks down the years.