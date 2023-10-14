Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho spotted partying at London burlesque club with Mike Tyson's son Amir

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho was spotted partying at a London burlesque club with Mike Tyson's son, Amir.

Pair party at burlesque club

Winger dropped by Ten Hag

Refuses to apologise for social media outburst

WHAT HAPPENED? The United winger and the former World Heavyweight champion's son were seen at Cirque le Soir in the city's West End - a venue described as a 'circus-themed nightclub with DJs, burlesque snake charmers, fire eaters and indoor funfair'. Fellow clubbers told The Sun that 23-year-old Sancho appeared to be having a great time during his visit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho was left out of the squad for United's trip to Arsenal in September with manager Erik ten Hag explaining the decision was down to poor performances in training. Sancho's explosive reply on social media only entrenched Ten Hag's position further, with the 23-year-old excluded from first-team action since amid reports that the club are seeking an exit for the player in January.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED AND SANCHO? United cross the Pennines to face Premier League strugglers Sheffield United next Saturday, with Sancho set to miss out once again barring a remarkable turn of events.