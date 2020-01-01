Man Utd hit 19-year high with first-half FA Cup demolition of Tranmere

Not since 2001 had the Reds managed five goals in an opening 45 minutes, while there was also a personal milestone for young Mason Greenwood

scored five times in the first half of a competitive match for the first time in 19 years against Tranmere Rovers on Sunday.

With two wins from seven games in all competitions and just six goals scored in 2020, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been feeling the pressure ahead of the visit to Prenton Park.

United made light of a wretched playing surface, though, with a ruthless first 45 minutes putting them 5-0 ahead.

Harry Maguire scored his first goal for the club with a thumping strike from 25 yards, before Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard made it 3-0 after 16 minutes.

Phil Jones' towering header – his first United goal since March 2014 – made it 4-0 and Anthony Martial added a fifth shortly before the break.

The last time United scored five in the first half of a match was back in February 2001, when they destroyed in a 6-1 Premier League victory at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer scored the fifth goal that day, which also featured a Dwight Yorke hat-trick and further strikes from Roy Keane and Teddy Sheringham.

4 - Harry Maguire has scored four goals from outside the box in his club career, with all four coming in different competitions ( , Premier League, League One and the EFL Trophy). Leather. pic.twitter.com/4RtFaMv7mq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2020

The second half saw United take their foot off the accelerator somewhat, although they managed to further extend their lead over the hapless hosts.

After 56 minutes the Reds won a penalty when Tahith Chong was felled in the Tranmere area, and Mason Greenwood stepped up to convert their sixth goal of the afternoon.

18y 117d - Mason Greenwood has netted his 10th goal of the season across all competitions, while he's the first teenager to take a penalty for Manchester United since Wayne Rooney in December 2004 (19y 55d v ). Heir. pic.twitter.com/i7SAivsWFw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2020

Greenwood, 18, took his tally to 10 for the season in all competitions, while in hitting from the spot he also repeated a feat last managed by Wayne Rooney.

Not since December 2004 and Rooney's effort against Crystal Palace had a teenager taken a penalty for United, but if Greenwood was feeling the pressure he did not show it as he beat Tranmere No. 1 Davies with a calm, collected strike.

United's next outing, however, is likely to pose a rather sterner challenge.

On Wednesday Solskjaer's men visit the Etihad Stadium, with the daunting task of overturning a 3-1 aggregate deficit against in order to book a place in the final.