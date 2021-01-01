'Man Utd haven't won the Premier League for eight years' - Spurs star Kane warned off Red Devils by Berbatov

A man who once made his own move from north London to the north west is not convinced that Old Trafford is the best landing spot at present

Harry Kane has been sent a Manchester United title warning by Dimitar Berbatov, with the prolific Tottenham striker told that Old Trafford may not be the best destination for him as transfer options are weighed up.

A big-money move away from Spurs is being mooted for the England captain, with personal ambition needing to be taken into account as the prolific 27-year-old waits on a first piece of silverware in his distinguished career.

United have been long-standing suitors, and would welcome the opportunity to add another proven number nine to their ranks, but plenty of rivals are in the mix and Berbatov has urged Kane to think carefully about his next move.

Berbatov, who made his own switch from north London to the north west back in 2008, told Betfair of Kane: "If he is to leave Spurs I have no preferences to where he goes, as long as it is somewhere that sees him continue to play the same football.

"But when you change your environment when you have been number one, people expect you to then produce straight away. When you don't score straight away, people will get on top of you, that is how football is these days.

"If he moves, is it because he is looking for trophies? People are connecting him with United but they haven't won the Premier League for eight years. He needs to go somewhere that will see him win trophies regularly.

"What happens if he goes to a team and doesn't win anything again? Then he will think, why did I change my environment if I'm not winning anything again?

"I think he will stay in England, so where does he go? Man City have a striking option with [Gabriel] Jesus. At United, Kane could fit in because they don't have a typical centre-forward who is his age. Edinson Cavani is in the latter stages of his career. Liverpool have lots of talent up front and Arsenal is simply a no.

"He's been linked with Chelsea, but will that be suitable for Spurs, selling to another London rival? There are lots of question marks, so he needs to read the game carefully and make the right decision.

"The easiest decision is to stay at Spurs, he is a club legend and can break every record he wants there. I don't see Kane moving abroad, he is an England legend and everyone respects him and I think he will stay in this country.

"If Kane called me I would tell him he has to make the right choice, decide on his personal ambitions and motivations. If he leaves, he will let some people down. It is his decision and it is going to be a difficult one."

A product of Spurs' academy system has become one of the most sought-after forwards in world football as a result of the remarkable consistency he has maintained over several years.

Kane has hit 217 goals through 329 appearances for Tottenham, with the 20-goal barrier broken in seven successive seasons.

He has also taken on the armband with England and found the target on 34 occasions through 53 outings for the Three Lions.

Such quality is of obvious appeal to leading sides across Europe, with some big decisions approaching for a man who remains tied to a lucrative contract through to 2024.

