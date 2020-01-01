'Man Utd have got a real star in Greenwood' - Teenage striker won't flop like Januzaj, says Neville

A former Old Trafford favourite is certain that the English forward has a bright future ahead of him at the Theatre of Dreams

"have got a real star" in Mason Greenwood, according to Gary Neville, who doesn't think the teenager will end up flopping in the same way Adnan Januzaj did at Old Trafford.

Greenwood was enjoying a superb breakout season before the coronavirus outbreak stopped play in March, having scored 14 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old has had to be content with a backup role behind Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but has maximised his time on the pitch at every opportunity.

Concerns were raised over United's lack of attacking depth when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to sell Romelu Lukaku to last summer, with Alexis Sanchez also joining the Belgian at San Siro on loan.

However, Rashford, Martial and Greenwood have racked up a combined total of 49 goals across all competitions, helping United climb back up towards the top end of the Premier League table.

One man who failed to establish himself after a bright start to life at Old Trafford was Januzaj, who was eventually sold to in 2017.

However, Neville cannot see Greenwood following the same path, with it his belief that the young forward is "more composed" than Rashford was at the same age.

"I think youth systems and producing your own players in the next two or three years will be the lifeblood of clubs," the United legend told Sky Sports.

"It's a really difficult time for players at all levels, in terms of the ones out of contract, but there's a massive opportunity for young players who have got ability to get driven into the first team.

"I think Mason Greenwood is an outstanding player, the equal of Rashford at his age, in some ways more composed and a bit more classy, less raw, he looks well above his age group in terms of his composure and his temperament.

"I think Manchester United have got a real star there. We've been wrong before, you talk about Adnan Januzaj, I thought he was going to be world-class, but I think Greenwood is going to be the real thing."

Neville went on to express his belief that Greenwood and fellow academy graduate Brandon Williams could both benefit from the Covid-19 enforced-break in the season.

"It's going to be exciting now with the young players, Brandon and Mason, maybe the break will do them good, their bodies might fill out, it's a new training environment for him," he said.

"I was surprised when you said he'd only started four league games, and he's really done well in most of them.

"Some tough games, he's been thrown in at the deep end, and he's done fantastic. I'm looking forward to seeing him because he's a special talent."