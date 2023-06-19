Man Utd fan arrested for wearing offensive shirt mocking Hillsbrough disaster banned from football for four years

The Manchester United fan who wore an offensive shirt mocking the Hillsborough disaster has been given an FA ban.

James White, 33, of Warwickshire had been arrested and then pleaded guilty at Willesden Magistrates’ Court to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The shirt he wore while attending the FA Cup final 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on June 3 had the numbers 97 and the words "Not Enough", in reference to the number of Liverpool supporters who died in the stadium tragedy in 1989.

And the courts, together with the Football Association, have issued the United supporter with a four-year banning order, as well as a fine. United have banned him indefinitely from attended their matches, as football continues its fight against tragedy-related chanting.

A Manchester United spokesperson said: "The club's ban goes further with the immediately imposed three-year suspension being extended to an indefinite ban from all club activities including all matches at Old Trafford.

"Mockery of Hillsborough and other football tragedies is completely unacceptable and the club will continue to support firm action to eradicate it from the game."

The FA said in a statement it "welcomed" the sentence, adding White's actions were "reprehensible", and "abuse that references Hillsborough or any football tragedy will not be tolerated at Wembley Stadium".

"We hope that today's ruling sends a strong message that action will be taken against any perpetrators who behave in this way."