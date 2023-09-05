Man Utd confirm Sofyan Amrabat's new squad number following deadline-day move from Fiorentina

Manchester United have revealed Sofyan Amrabat's new jersey number after signing him from Fiorentina on deadline day.

Amrabat to wear No. 4 shirt

Phil Jones last wore the jersey

Man Utd signed Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have assigned the No. 4 to the Moroccan midfielder following his arrival from Serie A side Fiorentina on loan on deadline day, paying a €10 million (£8.6m/$10.9m) loan fee for Amrabat's services this season. The club have the option to make the move permanent next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phil Jones was the latest Manchester United player to wear the No. 4 shirt but left the club this summer. Other notable Manchester United stars to have worn the number in the past are Juan Sebastian Veron, Gabriel Heinze and Steve Bruce.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Once the international break is over, Erik ten Hag's side will next face Brighton on September 16 in the Premier League.