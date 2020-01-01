Man Utd confirm Angel Gomes exit after midfielder fails to agree new contract

The teenager declined to sign a new deal at Old Trafford and is now free to seek a new club

have released midfielder Angel Gomes on a free transfer, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Gomes, 19, started training with the United academy at the age of six and made his first-team debut towards the end of the 2016-17 season, becoming the club's youngest debutant since Duncan Edwards in 1953.

But the youngster struggled to find regular football at Old Trafford, making only a handful of appearances at senior level and failing to score a single goal.

His contract with the Red Devils expired on June 30 and the club have now revealed that he has chosen to pursue his career elsewhere.

"Manchester United can confirm that Angel Gomes has not taken up the offer of a new contract and has, therefore, left the club," United signalled in a statement released on Wednesday .

"The 19-year-old joined the Reds at a very young age and worked his way through the ranks before becoming the first player born in the 2000s to represent the first team, as a substitute for Wayne Rooney in the final game of the 2016-17 season, against .

"It meant he became the youngest player since Duncan Edwards to make his senior debut for the club, soon after being awarded the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.



"The attacking midfielder made 10 senior appearances in total for the Reds - three of them starts, which all came in this season's .

"His final outing came in the 4-0 defeat of at Old Trafford in the Premier League in January.



"Everybody at Manchester United would like to wish Angel the very best of luck for the future and thank him for his efforts for the club."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had suggested that Gomes might be leaving at the end of June as the stand-off continued between player and club over his new deal.

“I’ve got no news, nothing, so it doesn't look like it," Solskjaer told reporters when asked about the possibility of a contract extension.

“I've not heard from them last night or this morning, it seems like they haven't managed to agree so the answer is probably short and yes, then.”