Man Utd make Chelsea target Moises Caicedo their top priority after Mason Mount bids rejected

Manchester United have turned their attention to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after having a third bid for Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea.

United could switch focus to Caicedo

£55m bid for Mount rejected by Chelsea

Ecuadorian could be realistic alternative

WHAT HAPPENED? United have grown frustrated in their pursuit of Mount after having a bid worth £55 million ($70m) rejected. They have now opted to go after Brighton midfielder Caicedo instead of Mount, The Daily Mail reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo won't likely prove any cheaper than Mount as the Seagulls are said to be demanding more than £80m ($102m) for him, but the Ecuadorian does have a further four years left on his contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ironically, Chelsea were thought to be leading the chase for Caicedo's signature, and The Daily Mail reports that they had a £60m ($76m) bid rejected by Brighton earlier in the month.

WHAT NEXT? How this jigsaw puzzle gets put together will be interesting. Caicedo could end up at United or Chelsea next season or else he could stay with the Seagulls, with his contract not due to expire until the summer of 2027.