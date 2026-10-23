Man Utd make final decision on Bruno Fernandes punishment after captain’s 'disgraceful' outburst at Michael Carrick tactics in humiliating Como defeat

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Manchester United have reportedly reached a final decision regarding potential disciplinary action against club captain Bruno Fernandes following his explosive post-match interview. The Portuguese midfielder did not hold back in his assessment of Michael Carrick’s tactical approach after the Red Devils were humbled by Como in the Champions League.

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Escaping the axe

Despite openly questioning the team's tactical setup during a television interview, Fernandes will retain the armband and avoid sanctions. According to a report by Mirror Football, the Old Trafford hierarchy have decided against disciplining their skipper.

The club acknowledged the midfielder's visible frustration after United fell behind within two minutes of a dismal 4-1 European drubbing. While there is private disappointment over the public nature of his complaints, officials accept that emotions were running high and understand the catalyst for his anger.

Pointing fingers at the dugout

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Speaking to after the final whistle, Fernandes painted a grim picture of the squad's performance. "It's not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early," he stated. "Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way.

"Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen.

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"If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation."

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Fernandes then firmly shifted the spotlight onto the dugout's defensive instructions. "It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence," he explained. Pundit Jamie Carragher heavily condemned the comments, branding the outburst as "disgraceful".

A stark contrast in discipline

The lenient stance towards Fernandes marks a sharp departure from recent internal precedents. Lisandro Martinez was recently fined and forced to publicly apologise for criticising director of football Jason Wilcox and the board following a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

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Meanwhile, Carrick firmly rejected his captain's assessment. "We actually half-pressed man-to-man the second half and then conceded a goal from that," the head coach countered. "And there's a little bit on whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you ain't going to win."

Managerial future hangs in the balance





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Despite facing intense scrutiny, Carrick has earned a temporary reprieve. According to reports, the 45-year-old will remain in the Old Trafford dugout for Sunday's clash against Marco Rose's Bournemouth.

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However, the club's hierarchy are actively assessing their options.It has been reported that Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as the leading candidate to step in if a managerial change is made. The former Bayern Munich and Germany head coach is currently unattached and is said to be open to taking charge in Manchester.